Hijab saga: Don’t ignite religious fire, FOMWAN warns Kwarans 

The Federation of Muslim Women Associations of Nigeria (FOMWAN) has condemned the killing of a Muslim during a peaceful protest over the use of hijab in a public school, Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo, in Kwara state recently.

The association described the killing of one Habeeb Idris by suspected hired criminals as capable of igniting religious conflagration in the state.

It said the prompt intervention of the Kwara state government, security agents and the Muslim community of the state prevented the crisis from degenerating into a full blown religious upheaval.

The reaction of FOMWAN national body was contained in a statement issued by the Amirah, Hajia Rofiah Idowu Sanni in Abuja.

The FOMWAN National Amirah commiserated with the family of the deceased Muslim, and wished those receiving treatment in the hospital complete healing.

Hajia Rofiah Idowu Sanni, who noted that the attack, which evidently showed a semblance of a premeditated action, was orchestrated by those who are disinclined to the use of hijab by students in government schools.

She, however, called on security agents to engage in a thorough investigation in order to arrest, prosecute and punish the criminal elements responsible for the act and their sponsors.

The national body of FOMWAN appealed to the Kwara state Muslim community to continue to toe the path of peace and dialogue as well as through the instrumentality of the court to avoid aggravating the already tensed situation.