Hijra: Sultan felicitates with Nigerian Muslims, prays for peace, security

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims on the Hijra new year, while urging for prayer for peace and security across the country.

The Sultan in a statement on Wednesday signed by the JNI Secretary General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, also tasked Muslims to fast the Tashua and Ashura next week Wednesday and Thursday respectively as stipulated by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“Yesterday Tuesday marked the commencement of Muharram 1443AH, as was declared by the Sultan of Sokoto.



“Thus, Jama’atu Nasril Islam National Headquarters felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah, on the inception of the new Hijrah Calendar 1443 A.H. It should be noted that the arrival of Mus’ab in Madinah marked the beginning of the growth of Islam in the town. Entrusted by the Prophet (SAW) with the duty of communicating Islam, the young companion began working night and day to explain to people the word of the Almighty.

“We should be good ambassadors of Islam. While the media and other stakeholders in the Nigerian project should always remain introspective in their respective reportage of events in Nigeria. We should always eschew “them against us” reportage.



“We must not forget the Tasu’a and ‘Ashura fasting, which will fall on Wednesday 9th and Thursday 10th Muharram 1443AH (18th And 19th August, 2021). JNI counsels on the observance of the voluntary fasting of Tasu’a and ‘Ashura which the Prophet (SAW) strongly urges Muslims to undertake, particularly that Nigeria is enmeshed in too many challenges, hence the need for the supreme intervention through devotions.



“JNI calls on Muslims to remain God-fearing and committed to the worship of Allah, be law-abiding at all times, peaceful and industrious. Muslims are also reminded not to start up the New Year in celebrations repugnant to Islamic tenets.

“We are implored to pray fervently for the restoration of peace, security cum stability and development of our country, particularly that the new wave of insecurity is seemingly defying all strategies. May Allah, the Most High make the New Hijrah Year a source of abundant blessings and prosperity to us all in particular and the entire Muslim Ummah the world over, Aamin.

“The Nigerian Muslim Ummah is urged to continuously seek for Allah’s forgiveness, guidance and protection. Important qualities such as fear of Allah (SWT), resilience, perseverance, unity of purpose, planning and strategizing, peacefulness and steadfastness should be introspectively adhered to, as they are lessons drawn from the Hijrah of the Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) and his companions to Madinah,” the statement said.

