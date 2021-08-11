Hijrah 1443: NASFAT chief missioner charges Muslims on trust in God

The Chief Missioner Nasru-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT) Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike has urged Muslims to continue to trust Allah in the face of difficulty as this brings ease and peace of mind.

The NASFAT chief missioner in a statement signed by NASFAT publicity secretary AbdulAkeem Yusuf,Tuesday, said it was “through these virtues that Almighty God saved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from his adversaries and later made him become a rallying point for peace and unity in Makkah city, from where he was initially made to migrate under tensed, life threatening and precarious condition.”

He therefore advises Muslims facing various challenges to take a cue from the doggedness, perseverance, God-trusting and forgiving spirit demonstrated by the Prophet and his companions during the trial period and after the conquest of Makkah.

“It is worthy of note that in spite of his persecution, the Prophet forgave all his enemies and forged unity among Muslims and non-Muslims in Makkah.”

He further urged Nigerians to cooperate with the government in ensuring that, “we collectively fight our common enemies who are putting the country’s peace and security in jeopardy.”

He concluded by advising Nigerians not to live in denial of the existence of the Delta Variant of the dreaded Covid-19 virus in our country, “we should all remain responsible for our health and take note of what the experts say that, vaccination and non-pharmaceutical controls remain the best way to tame the scourge of Covid-19,” he said.