Hijrah: Cleric advocates spiritual guiding codes for Govs ,others



Religious leaders in the country have been enjoined to fashion out workable template from their respective scriptures that will serve as guiding codes for leaders in position of authorities in Nigeria.

They were also admonished to refrain from inciting people against another and guard against unguarded utterances and undignifying comments against fellow Nigerians.

The chairman of National Hijrah Committee, Kwara state’s chapter, Prof. Badmas Yusuf, made the appeal during the commemoration of the commencement of the new Islamic calendar ((1443AH) in Ilorin, Kwara state on Monday.

Yusuf urged both the Islam and Christianity religions leaders tocome together and fashion out workable template from their respective scriptures as guiding codes for the nation’s leaders and politicians so that they can pilot the nation’s affairs successfully.



“To bail Nigeria and Nigerians out the current political and socio-economic doldrum as security challenges, Muslims and Christians should come together and fashion out workable template from their respective scriptures as guiding codes for the politicians and leaders to be able to pilot the affairs of this nation successfully”, he said .



Back home, Yusuf called on Kwara state government to ensure full enforcement of the laws prohibiting the sale of human parts and sale and consumption of alcohol in some parts of the state.



“This in our opinion is achievable through the setting up of monitoring and enforcement agency that will see to the implementation of the laws. Furthermore, the state government is enjoined to empower the vigilante groups to enhance the security of the society. In alternative, Hisbah should be set up or something similar to it as available in many northern states of Nigeria,” the chairman added.

In his remarks, Kwara state governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, praised the Muslims for co- habiting peacefully with the adherents of other faiths in the state.



He urged them to continue in that direction and congratulated them for witnessing the commencement of another Islamic calendar.

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, emphasised the need for peaceful co- existence among the people of the state, irrespective of religion and ethnic affiliations.