Hijrah: University Don, monarch lament insecurity, call for self-protection



Muslims in Osun state Monday lamented incessant killings and kidnapping in the country, calling on community leaders to provide security in their abodes.



The Vice Chancellor, Fountain University, Osogbo, Prof. Hamid Sanni, and the the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba AbduRasheed Olabomi, spoke at the Hijrah 1443 celebration in Osogbo, the state capital.



In his lecture titled “Insecurity Level in Nigeria, Tilting Towards Anarchy: Islamic Solutions,” Prof Sanni, expressed sadness over the rising cases of insecurity in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the monarch lamented that the security issue has gotten to a point where each communities must employ self-defense by developing security outfit to protect their people.



According to the monarch, when government is no longer reachable to respond to the security issues, it becomes necessary for community leaders to defend their people.

He said, “there is danger in the land. I advise that each community will have its security personnel and outfit when we can’t reach the government again on the issue of security.



“We are not yet there, we have not sat down to design a path for posterity. Any wealthy person can hire like 10 policemen to intimidate weak and innocent citizens but when robbers hit the road, policemen will abscond.



“Our security is in the hand of God and we must ensure that we play our part by keeping our things safe.



“It has gotten to a point that we can not travel anyhow again else one may fall victim to kidnappers, ritualists and other criminals. I can not travel to see my counterparts at far distances.



“The most critical problem of today is the issue of security and then it is most apt that the topic of discussion of this year’s 1443 A.H celebration in Osun is insecurity.



Lamenting on the bank robbery in his local government, Boripe, last Thursday, the monarch said, “the recent happenings especially in our area does not prove the fact that the conventional security architecture is functional enough.



He said, “recently, two banks were robbed in Iree and surprisingly there were six divisions around Iree town, the robbers operated for two solid hours and they were able to get away.



“It is now very important to advise all the community leaders to rise to the occasion to protect our people. We must raise local vigilantes to protect our people. Gradually, all major towns, neighbourhoods of the state capital are close down because of the attacks by fearful and dreadful robbers on civilians even the uniform men fear the robbers. I don’t know where we got it wrong.



“I want to appeal to the government at all levels to let us review security architecture in such a way as to prevent a crisis of security breaches rather than approach after the incidents might have happened and at the end of the day, nothing will happen.”