Hilliard Eta, ex-acting N/Chair not under suspension – APC



The Cross Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that there no truth in the social media speculation that the immediate-past acting national chairman of the party, Prince Hilliard Eta, was suppended.



The party said that a letter purportedly signed by one Chief Francis Ekpenyong alluding to the suspension of Ntufam Hilliard Eta by the party exco did not emanate from the State Executive Committee of APC.



In a statement made available to newsmen Sunday in Abuja and signed by the Cross Rivers APC state publicity secretary, Basset Ita, said the signatory to the said letter is not and has never been the secretary of APC and “can be better described as an impostor.”



The statement reads: “For purpose clarification,we wish to categorically that the said letter does not emanate from the State Executive Committee of our party neither is there any plan whatsoever to suspend the aforementioned party leader.



“While we dissociate from the said letter or publication,we want to draw the attention of the public to the fact that the signatory to the said letter is known to be a dissident whose stock in trade is to cause mischief in the party for his commercial gains.





“Ntufam Hilliard Eta’s membership of our party remains intact just as he has never committed any constitutional breach that would warrant his suspension.



“We call on party men and women to continue to put intrinsic confidence in our leaders and the leadership especially in the renewed and ongoing bid to reconcile and reunite various Interests and tendencies.



“Members of the public are also advised to disregard the said letter and the purported suspension as it is not a product of the Cross River State Executive Committee of our party.



“We salute the few Journalists and Media Personnel who have reached out to us for the true position of things.



“I same light we advise those who would wave the professional protocol of balance to always call us or do a thorough investigation of such stories as a way of sustaining the credibility of their publication and their outfits.”



The party assured that it will be opened to any media enquiry to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of any claim or report.

