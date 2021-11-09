Hisbah arrests 44 commercial sex workers, confiscates alcohols in Jigawa

The Jigawa state Hisbah command Tuesday said it has arrested 44 commercial sex workers and confiscated 684 bottles of alcohol across the state.

State Hisbah commandant, Ibrahim Dahiru Garki, stated this in an interview with journalist in Dutse.

He said the arrest was made during a two-week joint patrol with sister security agencies in 17 towns of some local government areas of the state.

Garki added that those arrested were handed over to the police for discrete investigation after which they will be charged to court to face punishment.

He said the joint operation was in line with the state government’s directives to close all the identified alcohol and other social vices joints across the state.

He also stated that the selling and using of alcohol, illicit drugs and other related social vices remain prohibited in all parts of the state.

He called on the people to take care of any person or group of people who are not ready to obey the law adding that the law is to ensure peace, harmony and well-being of residents.