Historic! Team Nigeria finishes in third position as curtains fall on World U-20 Athletics Championship (PICTURES)

Team Nigeria won a gold and bronze medal on the final day to cap up a remarkable performance at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

Nigeria finished the Championships third on the medals’ table among the 200 competing countries.

The 4×400m and 4×100m women relay teams accounted for the final day medals that increased Nigeria’s haul to four Gold and three Bronze medals.

Nigeria’s former international athlete, Olympic medalist and now special adviser to the Youth and Sports Minister, Mary Onyali, described Team Nigeria’s performance as a sign of great things to come.

“There are so many reasons to celebrate what Team Nigeria achieved in Kenya when you look at the tones of national and African records broken and set by our team.

“You also need to think about the hardwork and level of preparation for this Championships,” Onyali stated.

“Surely, these are signs that Nigeria’s future in bright in athletics. We have a solid foundation to build an enduring and fruitful future on,” she added.

The next World Athletics U20 Championships holds in Colombia next year.





