History will not repeat itself, vows Fulham boss Parker



Scott Parker says newly-promoted Fulham must avoid the mistakes they made when last in the Premier League two seasons ago after securing a return to the top-flight with victory over Brentford in the Championship play-off final.

The 39-year-old former Fulham and England midfielder’s pragmatic approach got the better of the more adventurous style of Brentford counterpart Thomas Frank as his side won 2-1 after extra time Tuesday at an empty Wembley.



Parker’s approach to tactics may not be crowd-pleasing but they could be the right recipe to prevent the Cottagers going straight back down like they did last time.

Huge investment in players was not rewarded with results on the pitch with many of the influx looking hideously over-priced.

Parker was a first-hand witness to the debacle having replaced Claudio Ranieri in February 2019 when they were all but doomed.

However, one of owner Shahid Khan’s better investments was to hand Parker a two-year contract despite just three wins in his nine games in charge in the Premier League.



Parker has rewarded that faith plentifully and the Craven Cottage club will earn around £135 million ($176 million) from being promoted.

Parker, though, like the players who remain from the relegated side is determined to not relive the trauma that came with the battle for survival.

“There were some clear errors made last time,” he said.

“We will learn from that. We need to learn from that.

“We’re going into the best league in the world, the best players, the best teams… it’s a brutal league and I realise the challenge ahead.”