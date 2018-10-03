Hit and run vehicle crushes lady to death at Apo

October 3, 2018 Kehinde Osasona. Abuja News 0

Tragedy struck yesterday at Apo bridge area when an unidentified lady was crushed to death by a hit and run vehicle while she was trying to cross to the other side of the road. The incident which occurred around 10a.m

