HIV: Defence minister unveils 2021 to 2025 strategic plan for troops’ well-being

The Minister of Defence Maj.- Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd) has expressed satisfaction with the performance indicators of the collaboration between the Nigerian Ministry of Defence (NMOD) and the United States Department of Defence (USDOD) programme aimed at safeguarding the wellbeing of troops and their families.

A statement by the minister’s media aide Mohammad Abdulkadri on Thursday said he stated this at the 14th review of the steering committee meeting of the NMOD- USDOD series held at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters Abuja.

According to him, the minister also unveiled the NMOD- USDOD HIV programme strategic plan for 2021 – 2025.

He said fighting HIV among the troops, their families and the civilians around the barracks has significantly changed the narratives about the spread and the management of the reported cases of the scourge despite challenging operational environment.

The Defence minister who is the Chairman NMOD – USDOD said it is gratifying that his directive during the last meeting held in March this year that regular interface should be upheld is being complied with.

While appreciating the US Ambassador to Nigeria Mrs Mary Beth Leonard for sustaining the partnership, General Magashi expressed satisfaction with the availability of the state of the art equipment which he noted are aiding national response and combat against communicable diseases such as HIV and COVID-19 pandemic.

The co- chairman of the NMOD – USDOD Ambassador Beth Leonard outlined the high and the low cases of HIV and scored the programme activities very high in performance.

In their separate remarks, the Director General, Defence Health Implementation Programme (DHIP) Brig-Gen NAE Okeji (retd) and the United States Army Medical Research Directorate, Africa and Nigeria (USAMRD-A/N) Dr Laura Chitandem said sixteen years after the establishment of the steering committee, precisely in 2005 it has made significant impact in carrying out its mandate.

