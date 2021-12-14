HIV: Stakeholders meet to review self-testing campaign effort in Nigeria



The Faster Project of the Catholic Relief Services Nigeria (CRS) is bringing HIV stakeholders together to take stock and review achievements recorded in ensuring children and adolescents left behind, due to barriers associated with conventional HIV testing models and COVID-19 enforced disruptions to HIV testing, are reached.

In a statement on Tuesday, Faster Project Director of CRS Nigeria, Dr. Chizoba Mbanefo, said that “HIV self-test (HIVST) is seen as a possible mechanism to help increase HIV testing uptake and capture otherwise undiagnosed HIV cases as it particularly provides young people and the general public with a convenient, discreet, and empowering way to know their HIV status



She said: “HIVST strategy has shown that one of the best ways to find new HIV cases is putting demand creation in the hands of the adolescents themselves and closely engaging parents and caregivers.”





“To be sure, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has encouraged people to take advantage of the self-testing HIV kits that are now available globally. The global health body says doing so will enable people to detect their HIV status privately and enable them to take decisive steps in addressing the outcomes, according to its verified Twitter handle @WHO. The WHO message was marked with hashtag #SelfCare.

“Taking stock, issues that stakeholder shall be deliberating on include: Improving case finding amongst paediatrics adolescent populations using HIVST, HIVST research to implementation with recommendations, updates on HIVST national policy and guidelines and improving case finding through public and private sector collaboration- partnership with Community Pharmacies and other stakeholders.

“These issues would be reviewed through panel discussions that promises to reveal next steps in the program implementation with a clear cut direction for Nigeria. Stakeholders expected at the meet include: National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), UNAIDS, NASCP, CDC, USAID, NEPWHAN, WHO, other HIV Implementing Partners in the country, Private Sector Players and CSOs.”

First recommended in 2016 by the World Health Organization (WHO), HIV self-testing is an alternative to traditional HIV testing services (HTS); given its potential to expand HIV testing access to the hardest to reach population – young people who are at risk for or with an undiagnosed HIV infection, who may not otherwise receive testing from conventional services.

HIVST allows individuals to collect their sample (either oral- or blood-based), conduct the test, and interpret the results privately or with someone that they trust.

More recently, the Federal Ministry of Health incorporated HIVST into the revised National HIV and AIDS strategic framework 2019–2021, as a priority policy and programmatic approach to HIV response in Nigeria.

