Hockey: Nigeria Police team to miss continental championship, unless…

This year’s Africa Hockey club championship billed to hold in Ghana from 28 October to 12 November may be decided without one of Nigeria’s representative participating.

According to the Secretary General of Nigeria Hockey Federation, Rita Moshindi, the competition which will witnessed the best from the continent , have 30 clubs meeting to battle it out in both male and female categories for the trophies at stake.

Moshindi said that the federation was worried that only three clubs have shown commitment to participate in the tournament,

She noted of all the four clubs who qualified to represent the country, the chance of the Nigeria Police team participating seems hanging in the balance.

She said for the Ladies, Plateau and Delta will fly the country’s flag while Kaduna and the Police team will participate in the men category

The secretary General said from all indications, feelers from the police team is not showing positive signs, this she noted may be the wrong advice given to the new Inspector General of Police Usman Ali Baba as the clubs are representing their states and clubs.

She noted this was not the first and second time the police will be representing the country as they were part of the competitions in 2015 and 2018 in South Africa and Ghana respectively.

She added it will be an honour for Nigeria if the four teams represent the competition.

She appealed to those in authority in the Police High Command to act to save the situation.

It is on record that the bulk of the national team players from the police team.

