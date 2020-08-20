Hold crude oil spiller responsible, Oilwatch Africa tells African leaders





Following the incidence of the 1,000-tonne oil spill that occurred in the coastal environment of Mauritius, Oilwatch Africa has warned that African leaders must not allow continent to drown in crude oil.

It urged the that African leaders should prepare to responses to disasters of the type unfolding in Mauritius by putting in place strict laws and regulations to ensure that big polluters, fossil fuels companies as well as owners of oil tankers and similar pay for their pollution and are held liable for related damages.

The organization in a statement signed by a member of Oilwatch Africa Steering Committee, and director Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) Dr. Nnimmo Bassey, said the warning came after Mauritius’ Prime Minister, Pravind Jugnauth, declared a state of environmental emergency in Mauritius on recognition of the oil spill as an ecological disaster.

Oilwatch noted that at a moment in history when science has clearly shown that dependence on fossil fuel is dramatically fuelled global warming, this is not time for African nations to fix their eyes on fossil fuels as the commodities to fuel any change other than climate change. It should be noted that many African countries are ramping up investments in the extractive sector at a time when oil companies are in dire financial straits, are seeking bailouts, with some closing shop. Divestments and low demands primed by the COVID-19 pandemic, have pushed oil prices to record lows and thrown some national economies into chaos.

According to Nnimmo, the ecological disaster brought about by the running aground of a Japanese-owned ship, MV Wakashio, is a big warning to the continent. “Africa is wholly surrounded by water and is literally encircled by ships with diverse cargoes. Urgent steps must be taken by the African Union and in particular African countries to ensure that vessels circling the continent are seaworthy and do not have toxic wares as their merchandize.”



Oilwatch noted the right step taken by the president of Mauritius in declaring a state of environmental emergency over the oil spills. The responses so far, and experiences from oil spill handling in places like Nigeria and South Sudan shows a massive lack of readiness for the destructive spills that are routine in those countries and elsewhere. Nigeria, for example, has recorded an average of 5 oil spills a day over the period 2018-2019.



Thuli Makama, member of Oilwatch Africa Steering Committee declared, “African governments should pay more attention to the environment and not place undue focus on vanishing petrodollars. The dream of building our economies on petroleum resources is a pipedream,” she stressed. Talking on pipelines, Makama emphasized that pipelines such as the East African gas pipeline from Uganda to Tanzania will spell worse disasters when it fails and spews its heavy crude into the pristine ecosystems of the Rift Valley. added that spill has shown how suddenly our ecological heritage can be jeopardized by fossil fuels at any time.