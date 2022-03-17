Holy Qur’an exhibition opens in Makkah, Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, represented by the Secretariat General for Exhibitions and Conferences, recently inaugurated the Holy Qur’an Exhibition in Makkah.

The 14-day event is being held in cooperation with the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an in Madinah.

Salem bin Hajj Al-Khamri, director general of the ministry’s branch in the Makkah region, said that this exhibition highlights the efforts of the state in establishing the biggest complex worldwide for the printing of the Qur’an.



Al-Khamri said that the complex’s production, since its establishment, has exceeded 345 million copies of all issues. While production over the past years stood at around 8 million copies, now, with the support of King Salman, the printing of the Holy Qur’an has reached 20 million copies annually.

The exhibition shows the process behind the printing and publication of the Qur’an. A collection of the complex’s old manuscripts and modern technologies will also be displayed, all with the aim of drawing Muslims closer to the Holy Qur’an.

The King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an was established in 1985 to produce and distribute Islamic print and audio publications.

As the name suggests, the plant prints the Qur’an. It also records recitations in a variety of styles popular across the Islamic world, offers translations and interpretations, presents the sciences of the Qur’an, publishes the Prophet’s Sunnah and biography, along with Islamic research, and delivers its work through global networks.

