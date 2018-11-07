HOMEF, others task FG on danger of Abuja earth tremor

The Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Eco Defenders Network (EDN) and Urban-Rural Environmental Defenders (U-RED) has called on the federal government to stop rock mining in Abuja.

A statement jointly signed by Dr. Nnimmo Bassy, Shehu and Gods power, all heads of the three organisation respectively at the weekend said Now is the time to government to take a stand on the side of life and not corporate profits. Save Abuja, save Nigerians, protect our environment!

They warned that the earth tremors are clear signals that mining in Abuja must be stopped, adding that it is shame that the government continue to ignore the warnings of nature in the mindless pursuit of cash.

“In September 2018 we had an unusual earth tremor in Abuja. A repeat tremor yesterday in the Maitama area of Abuja gives serious cause for concern.

“We do not need to wait before action is taken to protect lives and avoid a disaster. We have heard officials say that the tremor is caused by indiscriminate water borehole drilling in Abuja. Although that is an indictment of the government or not providing residents with pipe borne waster, we believe it is a smokescreen to divert attention from the real culprit.

“We are convinced that indiscriminate rock mining or blasting in the city. FG suspended rock blasting and mining activities after the first incidence occurred at Mpape, close to Maitama area in the FCT, but after a few weeks the suspension was lifted. Now we ask, why was the suspension lifted, and in whose interest should the blasting and mining activities continue at expense of people lives?, the statement reads.

It stayed further that the Rocks of Abuja, including Aso Rock and Zuma Rock are great landscape markers and have national cultural significance which must not be blasted to oblivion.

