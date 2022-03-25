HOMEF raises concern over another Agip spill in Bayelsa

Health of Mother Earth Foundation, (HOMEF) has raised concern over another oil spill by Agip PLC at Lasukugbene, a community in Southern Ijaw area of Bayelsa State following the burst of pipelines.

The Foundation in a statement signed by the Media/ Communication Lead, Kome Odhomor, said the spill has sadly been unattended to since February 3rd it occurred, even though the officials have been notified, yet no Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) has been officially carried out by the relevant authorities.

“Lasukugbene, community plays host to manifold pipelines and oil wells belonging to Agip Oil Company which has been operating in the community since 1974.

“On the 19th March 2022, HOMEF’s team in collaboration with Environmental Rights Action (ERA) visited the community to ascertain the level of damage done to the community and figure out what must be done. The people lamented that the oil has destroyed their rivers and lands. The river, which is their only source of potable water and their crops have been contaminated by the oil spill. Some community members described their ordeal and expressed sadness over Agip’s negligence and government’s failure to regulate better and to bring succor their way.

The community secretary, Mr. Valiant Jackson, revealed that the spill which was discovered on 3rd February 2022 had occurred over a month earlier.

“Yesterday, 18th March, Agip sent their team to clamp the erupted pipeline without informing the community leadership or contacting anyone from the community. When we saw them and approached them to find out what they were doing , Agip accepted that the spill was actually caused by equipment failure, saying that they were doing their best to ensure that the spill was contained.

Another community woman, Josephine Tarilla, stated, “We are suffering. There are no standard healthcare facilities, water, school or light. We can no longer fish in our rivers, and the oil spill has destroyed all our fishing tools and nets. We call on Agip and the government to come to our aid. We are suffering as a result of the oil spill from the Agip pipeline which passes through our community. We need help and relief materials to reduce our sufferings.

Since the spill occurred, almost two months now, we observe that there are rashes all over our bodies when we use the water from the river to bathe. We do not have alternative source of water. The spill is killing us here!”

Cadmus Atake-Enade the project lead Fossil Politics of Health of Mother Earth Foundation stated that “the spill blanketed the community’s river and swamps. It was an absolutely disheartening and scary sight. I wonder if there is hope for the common Niger Delta man.

HOMEF demands an immediate clamping of the leakage on the pipelines and replacement of all rusted pipelines in the areas. The organization also calls for a man health audit in the area, and the entire Niger Delta as well as payment of adequate compensations for harms suffered.