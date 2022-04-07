HOMEF trains 80 FCT farmers on production, use of organic fertilizer, pesticides

An organisation, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) has trained over 80 FCT farmers and Civil Society Organisations (CSO) on the production and uses of organic fertilizer and pesticides.

The two day training had farmers from across the territory converging in Kuchigoro, Abuja trained on practical agroecology.

Speaking with journalist during the training section on Friday, the media/communication office, for Health of Mother Earth (HOMEF), Miss Kome Odhomor said the training was informed by the nature of various poisious foods Nigerians are consuming, and the type of seeds the government is pushing out which we know will limit the volume of yields farmers will get.

She said though the government based it reasons for allowing these seeds because of alleged food shortage, but these are thesame things destroying the farmers land. The use of chemicals and GMO seeds are dangerous. That is why we put this training about agroecology together, to train farmers on the production and use of organic fertilizer and pesticides.

“There are reports of several strangest illnesses that are alien to our society in time past. Most of these are attributed to the food we eat. So much of chemicals. So we are using this training today to educate farmers that the natural ways of farming are still the best.