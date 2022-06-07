Hon Jafaar Haske: The beam and growing horse of Adamawa North APC



Already been seen that Adamawa All Progressives Congress (APC) is surviving and standing strong in the Northern Senatorial District because people like Hon Jafaar Magaji Haske is holding strong the hope of the party.

The young lawmaker representing the people of Mubi North, Mubi South and Maiha in the green chamber of the National Assembly has rekindled hope in the people. They believe Haske is a child of necessity that will bring success to APC come 2023 if the party in Adamawa will toe the path of reasoning.

He is holding safe the boat of the party from capsising right from local government congresses up to state convention to the stage of producing flag bearers of the party at all levels.

The performance of Jafaar Haske as a national lawmaker is without measure and without mincing words he walked the talk for humanity. He remains a beacon of pride to the entire people of Adamawa northern zone. He is a hope and a beam of defense of the APC in the state.

It is however worrisome that the feats, records, and indelible legislative services he is rendering to the nation and by extension the people of Adamawa Northern zone are not being appreciated by some party members.

Their effort in making sure they challenge him in court of over his victory in the last party’s primaries, is to be seen as an act of wickedness against the people of Mubi North, Mubi South and Maiha who are happy with the representation of Haske.

The last congress was purely decided by delegates and the entire people of the area who warned the delegates to do their bidding in voting in Haske. Haske is a star House of Representatives member. He has sponsored many bills, some have been signed into law, and his motions and contributions on the floor of the house are today being used as the pillars that are contributing to the development of the nation.

Jafar is a growing horse of glory to the APC family. He has achieved a lot in many areas that today are being described as the work of hero from the land of beauty (Adamawa). A leader par excellence, he is a loyal party man and a grassroots mobiliser whose local politics has distinguished him as a man with exceptional leadership qualities and decked with a passion to serve humanity.

Haske’s notable and unique style of leadership is his salient ways of touching the lives of hundreds of people in manifolds. He empowered women and youth in thousands, he secured job opportunities for hundreds of many others. He is a celebrity to date who has endeared himself to the hearts of his people.

Anybody wishing him out as a winner through whatever means, court injunction or personal attacks, is wasting his or her time because it’s time for him to shine and serve humanity and the people are with him, backing him to continue the good work.

A man with these shining records whose Adamawa communities are seeing him as an idol of good stewardship, a man with unforgettable records of achievements if APC will trade him off in Adamawa state, then the party should forget to exist in northern zone.

Haske has immensely paid his dues for the party. He served the party diligently as a founding member, he knows well, how the system operates and how to attract better things for the people because he understands the value chain in the party’s system.

I’m calling on the APC at the national level not to gamble with the ticket by allowing people who do not have the political muscles and wherewithal to take over through kangaroo means because of their primordial and personal interest. Experience counts, they say. Haske is a thorough-bred politician whose knowledge is to bring winning to the threshold of the APC family.

Garba writes from Yola, Adamawa state.

