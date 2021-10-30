Honour galore as Buni’s aide bags NANS award of excellence

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Friday Conferred an award of Exellence on the special adviser to Governor Mai Mala Buni on Political and Legislative matters, Alhaji Aji Yarima Bularafa (Mal Terab of Gujba Emirates).

The NANS leadership under the office of its deputy Senate President, Comrade Usman Adamu Nagwaza, and other top National officers of the Association presented the award to Bularafa in Damaturu.

NANs described the special adviser as an ambassador of peace, youth empowerment and political engineroom under the administration of Governor Buni.

The awardee, Aji Yarima Bularafa, appreciated NANS for the award conferred on him in recognition of his excellence performance towards students educational development in Yobe state.

Aji Bularafa has served in the state executive council for more than two decades.