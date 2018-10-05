Hoodlums destroyed result of Adamawa PDP primaries –Panel

Hoodlums yesterday allegedly destroyed sensitive materials meant for the conduct of the Adamawa South Senatorial Primary and thus prevented members of the panel set up by the National Working Committee of the party from carrying out the exercise.

This was disclosed yesterday in Yola by a member of the panel, Alhaji Sulaiman Gise, who said the hoodlums allegedly invaded the venue of the election in Numan and destroyed all election materials including the result.

Gise said following the incident, both the chairman and secretary had to travel to Abuja to brief the All Progressives Congress (APC) national officers on the development.

The member, who said the election had been conducted peacefully, however noted that the destruction of the sensitive materials by hoodlums was beyond the panel to handle and urged party members to remain calm.

“Election was concluded, counting was completed, in the process of declaration, hoodlums came from nowhere and obstructed the process, destroyed all election materials.

“As at now, both our chairman and the secretary have gone to Abuja to brief the national headquarters of the development.

“We are calling on the people of the zone to remain calm and wait for the national headquarters to declare the result; whoever says he won the election is making false claims,” Gise said.

It would be recalled that the PDP senatorial election had been conducted on Wednesday for the three senatorial districts in the state.

The three aspirants participated in the contest include, Sen. Grace Bent, Mr Dauda Binos and Mr Kobis Arith.

