Hoodlums kill police officer in Zaria

Hoodlums in Zaria, Monday, killed a police officer in-charge an outpost in Zaria local government area of Kaduna state, ASP Ismila Dogara at his residence in Nagoyi village, an outskirts of the city, off Jos-Zaria road.

A resident in the area told Blueprint that the Police is believed to have been attacked by unknown hoodlums at his residence in the late hours of Sunday night.

The resident identified as Mallam Garba Sule pointed out that nobody could give account on what happened between the deceased and the hoodlums who fled the area after attacking the senior cop.

The witness told our reporter that the deceased was rushed to Nigerian Police Reference Hospital, Kaduna for medical attention where he was certified dead in the morning.

Our correspondent reports that the deceased until his death was the officer-in- charge of Kofar outpost.

Kaduna state Police command’s spokesman, ASP Muhammed Jalige, could not be reached to confirm or deny the incident as he neither answered the call put to his mobile phone nor did he call back as promised.