An Inspector of Police, Samuel Onwuerigho, attached to the 22 Police Mobile Force, Lagos, Tuesday was found dead in a pit along Ekwuoma Road, Owerri Olubo in Delta State.

The 51-year-old’s weapon and ammunition were taken away by those who murdered him, according to report on The Guardian.

The cause of the incident and those responsible for this criminal act couldn’t be ascertained at the period of filling this report.

