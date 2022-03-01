Hoodlums murder popular businessman in Imo



It appears there is no end in sight as blood letting continues to be the order of the day in Imo state.

Two days after a middle aged man stabbed his sibbling to death over land grabbing in Amaraku, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, and was forced to carry the corpse about on a wheel barrow for people to see his handiwork, a popular businessman from Aboh, Umulolo in Okigwe LGA, simply identified as Izuogu has been murdered by hoodlums.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of his murder was not certained, but Blueprint gathered that after killing the businessman, the hoodlums went ahead and set his palacial home ablaze which affected other property within the compound.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Imo Command, CSP Mike Abattam, promised to get in touch with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Okigwe LGA for details.