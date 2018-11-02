Hoodlums sack students in Delta secondary school

Hoodlums numbering over 20 persons, in the early hours of Wednesday allegedly sacked students of Igbonine Grammar School, in Ozoro community, Isoko north local government area of Delta state, leaving two of the students injured.

The principal of the school, Prince Syllabus Osiogo who confirmed the incident to journalists in the area, disclosed that the hoodlums gained entrance into the school premises due to lack of fence, adding that they invaded the school with dangerous weapons and injured two students in the process.

He explained that the unavailability of a fence in the highly populated school which is about four kilometres away from Ozoro community paved way for the hoodlums to gain entrance into the school premises.

“We are suffering monumental injury from hoodlums in the community who easily assess the premises because there is no fence. The hoodlums broke into my office and made away with several school materials, the same day they stole our water pumping machine, now we cannot pump water, So we are always thirsty, we suffer dehydration,”he said.

Osiogo, however, appealed to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) and illustrious sons and daughters of the community to come to the aid of the school, adding, “government alone cannot meet the needs of the citizenry and that all stakeholders in the Delta education project should come to the aid of the school.

He expressed gratitude to the minority leader in the House of Representatives, Leo Ogor, for donating some Science laboratory equipment to the school recently.

The Police Commissioner in the state Mustapha Muhammad who also spoke to journalists in Asaba said that the police were investigating the incident, adding, “I have ordered the DPO of Ozoro police division to ensure the hoodlums are brought to book. I have also ordered that some policemen without uniforms be deployed to the school for 24 hours surveillance and ensure the hoodlums are brought to book.”

