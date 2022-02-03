Hoodlums ‘set 20 hectares rubber plantation ablaze’ in Edo

Gunmen numbering six, have reportedly attacked and set fire on a 20 hectares rubber plantation owned by Okomu Oil palm Company in Ovia South West local government area of Edo State.

The hoodlums were also said to have shot dead a Staff of the company and set ablaze three excavators belonging to the company.

Spokesman for the company, Mr. Fidelis Oliseh, who disclosed this to Journalists said the attack occured on Tuesday.

Oliseh said: “a group of individuals came into our plantation to attack our workers and our equipment.

“The workers tried to protect four excavators that were working on our plantation and they managed to rescue one excavator.

“Unfortunately in the scuffle, the gunmen shot dead one of the operators.”It was a close range, he tried to jump down from the excavator to get away, they caught him, put the gun to his head and assassinated him.

“Regrettably, the company also lost 20 hectares of rubber due to the fire that they started.”

Continuing, Oliseh stated that the company have shut down operations, adding, “we are not allowing anybody in or out at this point in time for fear of further reprisal until the army have said we can open.

“At the moment the company is working together with the security agents to see how it can carry on because the army are in control of the whole area”.

The Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Edo State Police Command, SP. Bello Kontongs, said the command has not been briefed of the incident.