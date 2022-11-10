Hoodlums set another INEC office on fire

Suspected hoodlums Thursday set the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ede South local government area of Osun state on fire with a bread bomb.

Findings showed that the bread was soaked with petroleum and the fire affected the conference hall of the commission.

The commission’s office located in the Oke-Iresi area, Ede, was allegedly targeted by the hoodlums.

The bread used to perpetrate the crime and the gallons of petroleum recovered from the scene were displayed by the fire service.

The local government was among the 10 local governments being challenged by the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the election petition tribunal.

The spokesperson of the INEC in the state, Oluwaseun Osimosu, confirmed the incident.

She said the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Mutiu Agboke, will address the press at the appropriate time.