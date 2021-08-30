Hoodlums set Newspapers vehicle ablaze in Imo



A vehicle used in distributing Newspapers was Monday set ablaze by hoodlums suspected to be implementing the Sit-At-Home order along Mgbidi, Oru West LGA of Imo state.



Our correspondent who confirmed from a staff of The Nation Newspapers in Owerri on the incident, gathered that the vehicle, a panel van, was carrying newspapers meant for distribution in the South East, when it was stopped by the hoodlums who demanded from the driver why he was on the way while the order was on.



At that point, the driver was immediately forced out of the vehicle and allowed to run for his dear life, while the vehicle was set ablaze.