Hoodlums steal over N1bn NBTI centre properties in Zamfara 





Properties worth over N1billion was carted away by a group of hoodlums at the National Board for Technology Incubation Centre under the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation in Gusau the Zamfara state capital.

The was made known by the board member NBTI Northwest, Mohammed Jazuli Musa, while fielding questions from newsmen in Gusau, Wednesday.

He said the NBTI was established by the federal government in 1999 where properties worth over one billion naira was put in place for entrepreneurship of small and medium scale businesses in the state.

He further lamented that the hoodlums destroyed laboratory of the center and made away with all facilities installed in the main laboratory.

The NBTI Northwest board member further pointed out that already, the case has been reported to the national headquarters of the centre as well as security agencies for further action.

“As you can see, all our furniture, computers, laboratory machines, doors, windows and other facilities were stolen by hoodlums and we are appealing to state and federal government to come to our rescue considering the significance of the center in nation building,” he added.

Blueprint reports that the hoodlums in their large numbers Tuesday morning attacked some of the APC facilities as well as other private structures immediately after announcing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr Dauda Lawal Dare, by INEC as winner of the governorship election in the state.

