Hope as Buhari’s aide speaks on controversial PIB, Electoral Act

Before Nigeria’s apex parliament proceeded on its 2021 summer vacation, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub recently spoke with journalists, on how the contentious issues on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), and the Electoral Act Bill, and other issues can be addressed. JOSHUA EGBODO writes

Issues that created tension-PIB

When indications emerged that report of the special Ad hoc committee on the PIB, headed by Majority Whip, Tahir Monguno was ready for presentation and possible endorsement by the committee of the whole House, there were agitations that the 10 percent canvassed by stakeholders as allocation of profit from oil exploitation activities by oil companies to the host communities was not the content of what may be presented.

The House of Representatives committee had initially recommended five percent which the House’s adopted, but when reports were filtered in that the Senate passed three percent on the same subject matter, intrigues started, fueled mostly by regional interests based on feelers that the House which had set up a conference committee to harmonise its position with that of the Senate may be presented with the three percent endorsed as by the Senate.

The House therefore resumed its Thursday July 15, 2021 plenary amidst tension, when lawmakers from the South South region of the country, led by Chinyere Igwe protested the perceived adoption of the Senate’s position by the conference committee.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila who walked in amidst the rowdy state of the House immediately after saying the prayer, called for a motion for the House to go into an executive (closed door) session, which lasted for close an hour.

Back in open session, Speaker Gbajabiamila who did not report what transpired behind closed doors called on Monguno, under whose name presentation of report of the conference committee was listed on the Order Paper of the day, who subsequently applied that the report be stepped down, and in response, the speaker said “the report is stepped down by leave of the House”, and hit the gavel.

The report was to be adopted the following day, with the House finally backing the Senate by adopting the three percent. Back in session on Friday, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila appealed to his aggrieved colleagues to accept the development, as the House had to play by its own rules, assuring that if there were needs to amend the law in the future, the House will do so.

The Electoral Act

The House of Representatives also passed the Electoral Act repeal and reenactment Bill, but not without stern opposition by members of the minority political parties in the House. There was disagreement along political party lines over a suggestion that the Act should explicitly provide for the conduct of election and transmission of results electronically.

The issue stalled progress of the report consideration earlier on the day the House was expected to pass same and proceed on its annual summer break when Wase gave the ruling in favour of those who voted against the proposal, with perceived overwhelming voice votes in favour, forcing the House to fix a special sitting for the following day, Friday when the issue yet caused another uproar on the floor. At the resumed consideration of the report on Friday, attention was not given to the contentious clause 52(2) by Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, prompting protest by opposition lawmakers.

The plenary turned rowdy again, when the deputy speaker attempted to continue the consideration without recourse to the contentious clause, as Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu through a point of order insisted that when they came to clause 52, the chairman (Wase) made some ruling which do not went down well with members, thereby stalling the process “The point of inviting INEC and NCC, was for the house to be better informed to make a decision on the Clause”, he stated.

Opposition members led by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu said they were disappointed with the action of the presiding officer for arresting the rules of the House and muzzling the voice of majority who voted in support of electronic transmission of results. The lawmakers who staged a walkout expressed regret on how the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to intentionally suppress the will of the people, adding that there was never an agreement on the clause 52(2) which was one of the major reasons the House was forced.to suspend plenary on Thursday.

Between NCC and INEC

In a presentation earlier that Friday, executive commissioner (technical services), Ubale Maska of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) told members that with about 50 percent GSM coverage of Nigeria, electronic voting and transmission of results may not be feasible at the moment, even as he also confirmed that there may also be possibility of hacking.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila in his closing remarks said it was not good to deny any eligible voter due to inability to access the suggested technology. “We must get our electoral process right, and we don’t want to disenfranchise anybody, because every vote must count” as justification for the position later taken by the House.

But days later, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) came out with a submission that it had the capacity to transmit election results electronically, and from any part of the country, leaving many Nigerians in bewilderment over why the Commission carefully avoided the invitation of the House of Representatives to appear alongside NCC.

Assurance, hope offered

While debates on the controversial passage of the two Bills by the House, and by extension, the National Assembly rages, the Presidency offered some soothing assurances that both could be presented for amendment in the near future, if Nigerians felt there were grey areas to address.

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub during a recent chat with journalists covering the House of Representatives, while responding to question on whether the Presidency would take into consideration the backlashes that trailed the controversial passage of the two bills, said: “Let me say that there is no perfect law and we all know that the exigencies of the moment determine the actions that people take.

“In the case of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill; there already exists an Electoral Act. But it is in the wisdom of the lawmakers and those that sponsored the bill that there needs to be some amendments to that Act. And because there exists in the legislative process, a framework that can be used to make amendments, that law is being amended. So, I believe that any law that we have today can be subjected to amendments in the future, depending on the circumstances and exigencies of that moment”.

Also expressing commendation for the cordial relationship between the House and the Presidency, El-Yakub said the same had resulted in the passage of over 15 bills that had also gotten President Buhari’s assent. “Let me use this opportunity to thank the leadership of the House of Representatives for their commitment to service and for their resolve in partnering with the executive to ensure the delivery of service to Nigerians. Indeed, they have kept their words.

“As we know, the 9th Assembly had a resolve with the executive arm under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, to work in a cooperative and collaborative manner to ensure the delivery of good services and governance for the people. We have achieved such a milestone in this partnership and relationship culminating in so many programmes and initiatives of government and policies that have been actualised”, he submitted.

What move next?

To many followers of the developments, the bills may have been in the process of tidying up for onward transmission to the president for assent, but how realistic would suggested amendments to the controversial clauses be, more that 2023 election politics would understandably take the centre stage soon. To such pundits, it will take a high level of political will from both the executive and legislature to get that through.









