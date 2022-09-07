Hope rises for new shipping line as transport minister receives interim report

Fresh hope for a national shipping line for Nigeria has risen as the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has received an interim report on the need to establish a strong and sustainable national fleet by the Nigerian Fleet Implementation Committee.

While receiving the report in Abuja, the Minister, who was full of optimism affirmed that, “Nigeria is a maritime country and if Nigeria gets it’s acts together, the country will have no business looking for money from the oil sector as contribution to the GDP of the country.”

Speaking on how the project can be immediately realized, he said: “I don’t know whether in the course of the Committee’s consultations with other Stakeholders, you were able to have some conversations with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) because, If NNPC, can give 100 % support, this matter can be closed in two months,”

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council,and Chairman, Nigerian Fleet Implementation Committee (NFIC), Emmanuel Jime, said the Committee was constituted by the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to implement the recommendations in the report by an earlier Ministerial Committee on Modalities for the Establishment of a Nigerian Fleet..

Jime who was represented by Managing Director, Sea Transport Group and member, NFIC, Umar Aminu, stated that the initiative was a way of responding to the non participation of Nigerians in the carriage of Nigeria’s international cargo as well as the loss of freight revenue, jobs and other benefits which would otherwise have accrued to the country.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

