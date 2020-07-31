Horror as Wife disembers, keeps husband’s body inside fridge

A popular Ukrainian rapper has died a painful death after he was dismembered and his body and organs stored in a fridge by his wife.

It was gathered that the wife reportedly chopped up his body and cleaned his organs in a washing machine before sprinkling them with salt.

Rapper, Andy Cartwright, 30, known for his performances at Versus Battle died of a drug overdose in his flat in St Petersburg, Russia, according to his wife.

Marina Kukhal, 36, told investigators that she did not want his fans to know he had died such an ‘inglorious’ death – and had to dismember his body over four days and kept his body parts in black plastic bags and her fridge.

She also claimed she found a syringe next to his body but Newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda said no drugs were found on the rapper’s body, citing sources.

Police say Kukhal used a knife, hammer, hacksaw, plastic bowl and chopping board to chop off the rapper’s body.

The limbs were reportedly sawn ‘perfectly’ and the body parts sprinkled with salt while the couple’s two-year-old child was in the same flat as she severed the singer’s body parts, it was reported.

In a report by the BAZA news outlet, it was claimed that the rapper’s internal organs were cleaned in a washing machine by his wife after the body was dismembered.

“After she dismembered the body she thoroughly cleaned their apartment on main street Nevsky Prospect in St Petersburg,” it was reported.

In addition, the investigators found traces of male hands on one of the forearms, as if the victim had been grabbed, said a report citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

Friends of the rapper said he had alcohol problems but did not take drugs, with another report saying his wife’s mother had assisted her in the crime.

The woman’s lawyer, Irina Skurtu denied reports that she put body parts in the washing machine and also disputed that the rapper’s mother-in-law who has been ordered not to leave St Petersburg, had been involved in the crime.

Russian police have opened a murder probe into the death of the rapper, whose real name was Alexander Yushko, with forensic tests to be carried out to establish the cause of death.

The widow is also expected to undergo a polygraph test as part of the murder probe

