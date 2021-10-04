Horror in Anambra as gunmen kill two, burn DSS, FRSC offices, Igbokwe’s house

Unknown gunmen, Sunday, attacked the Nnewi offices of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), destroying vehicles and other valuables.

The hoodlums, it was learnt, equally set ablaze the House of Mr Joe Igbokwe, an aide to Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, but tried unsuccessfully to gain entrance into the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) at Nnewi.

The industrial hub of Africa is the home to the late Biafra Warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu; his father and first richest man in Africa, Sir Luis Ojukwu; Senator Ifeanyi Ubah; renowned entrepreneurs and business executives like Sir Clement Ibeto, Innocent Chukwuma (Innoson motors); among others.

An FRSC officer from Nnewi, who did not want his name mentioned said it was “at about 1300hrs unknown gunmen stormed FRSC Nnewi Unit Command, attacked the office and set the building on fire. DSS Office Nnewi North was also set ablaze. They also attacked the residence of Dr. Okongwu where patrol vehicles are parked for safe keeping.”

Joe Igbokwe, Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources, while confirming the attack on his house via his Facebook page, accused IPOB of masterminding the mayhem.

“IPOB invaded my house in Nnewi about now. I am sure they raised (sic) down my house giving the jerrycans of petrol I saw being offloaded from their Sienna car via CCTV. To God be the glory. I am still alive. My Study is my greatest regret,” he stated.

Collaborating the report, an eye witness claimed that the gunmen came in four Sport Utility Vehicles(SUVs) and killed two people before leaving the town.

“The gunmen were friendly with the newspaper free readers at the roundabout area of the town when they were leaving because they were hailed. But when they saw a man videoing them at Eme Court, with a camera, they shot him dead. They killed another man at Traffic junction area of the town. After that, they drove round the town, passed through Nkwo Nnewi Triangle and moved towards Nnobi Road,” the source stated.

When contacted, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, said, “At about 2pm, of 3rd Oct 2021, the command received a distress call of fire incident in Nnewi. The Police Operative are currently on ground and the area has since been cordoned off. Further details shall be communicated.”

