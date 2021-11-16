Horticulture can be solution for food security – Ibrahim

The president in council, Horticultural Society of Nigeria, (HORTSON), Dr Usman Ibrahim, Monday said that horticulture can be a solution for improved food security.

Dr Ibrahim stated this at the opening of the 39th Annual Conference of the Horticultural Society of Nigeria, (HORTSON) themed the role of horticulture in food security and sustainable health in era of climate change and COVID-19, and held at the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), Ibadan .

He said the theme of this year’s conference is timely with increasing demand for horticultural crops for the prevention and treatment of communicable and non communicable diseases.

Dr Ibrahim added that: “Evidence shows that horticulture can be a solution for improved food security. Foods such as fruits, vegetables and spices play key roles in the health and well being of families and communities. Sustainable horticulture production aims to produce nutritious and healthy foods while reducing negative environmental impacts, conserving natural resources and enhancing healthy ecosystem services,” he said

The HORTSON president in council added that, ” climate change, environmental degradation and stagnation yields threaten crop production and world food security. It is now recognised that the enormous gains in agricultural production and productivity achieved through the green revolution were often accompanied by negative effects on agriculture’s natural resource base.”

