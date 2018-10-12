HOS begs Bauchi workers over microfinance banks’ closure

Bauchi state Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Liman Bello has tendered apology to the state civil servants and pensioners yet to receive their September salaries and pensions, following the closure of six microfinance banks in the state.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the HOS stated that government had already paid the money to the liquidated banks before the National Deposit Insurance Commission and appealed to the affected staff and retirees not to panic as NDIC has taken over the banks.

According to him, forms were currently being distributed to the affected persons so that they would submit new account details through which they could be paid their last and subsequent months’ entitlements.

‘‘The affected civil servants and pensioners should open accounts in other banks of their choice and submit the details to their ministries, departments and agencies or the state pension board and local government pension board in the case of pensioners.

“If they already have alternative accounts, they can also submit them so that they can claim their monies and be paid in subsequent months without problems,’’ he explained.

Blueprint reports that the liquidated banks include, Garu Microfinance Bank, Guddiri Microfinance Bank, Darazo Microfinance Bank, Misau Microfinance Bank, Warji Microfinance Bank and Itas/ Gadau Microfinance Bank located in different local government areas of the state.

Senate’s motion on missing General, others timely – Group

By Adoyi M.

Aba Abuja The New Initiative for Credible Leadership (NICreL) has lauded the Senate on the motion calling on the federal government to set up investigate panel to intensify efforts in finding Major General Idris Alkali (rted.).

The group said the call to find other missing Nigerians around the Dura-Du axis of Plateau, where the Army reportedly recovered the General’s car and other personal effects in a pond, was a welcome development.

NICreL said it was taken aback that it took Senator Mohammed Hassan of Yobe South to raise the motion that led to Senate’s call while the lawmakers from Plateau, who should be helping with investigations into the discoveries at the pond, were mute on the issue.

The group through its National President, Rev Samson Onwu, wondered why lawmakers representing Plateau North, area where the incident took place, have continued to maintain sealed lips on the development.

“We urge the investigative panel of enquiry set up by the federal government in to be thorough in their job so that those found to be fanning the ember of killings are brought to book.

“NICreL appeals to the Senate not to allow itself to be distracted from getting to the root of what happened to General Alkali and the numerous disappeared commuters along the Dura-Du axis in the past few years.

“The bold step taken by the Senate in demanding investigation is commendable and we are reassured by the several investigations that the legislature has handled in the past because we know the killings at DuraDu will not be an exception.

Lawmakers must be empathic in demanding corresponding sanctions for anyone found culpable in the killing of Nigerians dumped in the pond,” he said.

NYSC marks 45th anniversary with medical, sanitation outreaches to parks

By John Oba Abuja The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commenced the commemoration of its 45th anniversary with voluntary medical and sanitation services to parks, orphanage homes and rural communities with direct bearing on the needs of corps members’ host communities.

Launching the outreaches at the Jabi Park, Abuja yesterday, NYSC Director General, Suleiman Kazaure said all the schemes 37 secretariats in the past one month had engaged in various community services in various hospitals, motherless babies’ homes, internally displaced persons (IDPs) homes, medical and sanitation outreaches in parks among others.

Kazaure, who was represented by the Director, Community Development Services and Special Projects, Mrs Steve Ahoda-Adi, said 45 years of existence is worth celebrating in the face of various achievements of the scheme.

“Today the scheme is mobilising over 300,000 corps members as against 2364 in 1973.

The administrative structure of the scheme has also been expanded over the years with more than 5970 staff in all the 774 local government areas of the federation,” he said.

He said the exercise will now be an annual event and that the scope will be broadened with time.

The DG said it was essential that the scheme embarked on heart talks, medical outreaches and modest form of sanitation to the Jabi garage in Abuja because of the nature of its environment.

He said the medical corps personnel would embark on eye screening of drivers and others within the garage community.

“The essence of the health talk is to underscore the importance of drivers eschewing the habits of consuming illicit gins, locally called ogogoro, as well as the social habits of smoking cannabis and the elementary aspects of drinking beer while driving.

All these lead to impairments on the side of the drivers.

“We are here to talk to them on the harmful effects of these as they commute in between towns or states.

This is a yearly event.

We are also embarking on volunteering as a concept and practice.

We intend to celebrate it annually by engaging in community assignment and rendering sundry services to communities,” he explained.

We’ll sanction corrupt officers, NSCDC boss warns

By Bode Olagoke Abuja Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has urged commandants across state commands to uphold the dignity and integrity of the corps.

A release yesterday said the CG made the statement while address- ing the commandants and zonal commanders from zones A and F, comprising South-West state commands at the national headquarters, Abuja on the need to effectively discharge their duties as enshrined in the Act establishing the organisation.

In his riot act, following reports from some quarters on the activities of the state commands, especially the South West, the CG threatened to deal with any state commandant seen to compromise his duties or relate with vandals.

He charged them to step up the war against pipeline vandalism by ensuring effective deployment of personnel to the various critical national assets and infrastructures in their zones.

Emphasising that the corps is noted for hard work, discipline, integrity and humility in service delivery, he said on no account should report of compromise, especially with vandals and illegal bunkers, be heard from any quarters as that would amount to stain on the good name which the organisation has laboured over the years to build.

He cautioned that, the corps personnel should concentrate on their mandate and not to get themselves involved in illegal activities that would bring down the credibility of the organisation.

According to the Commandant General urged the commandants to work closely with their state governments and host communities in order to get the desired result as he will not tolerate any excuse for failure.

He also enjoined the host communities to see themselves as part and parcel of the security architecture of their various localities by releasing timely information that will nip crime and criminal activities in the bu

Biosafety, sure path to sustainable economic development

In many countries there are laws on variety of issues.

There are regulations guiding the practice of every sector.

These regulations are not put in place necessarily to stop the sectors or practice from thriving but as a mechanism to ensure that the practice or that sector is not abused.

This is the same with the biotechnology sector, not just in Nigeria but everywhere else in the world.

Biosafety is put in place to ensure proper check of this sector and to ensure that it is not abused which will in turn have a negative effect on the health of the people and the environment.

Biosafety refers to the prevention of large-scale loss of biological integrity focusing both on ecology and human health.

Simply put, Biosafety is used to protect humans and the environment from the adverse effect of modern biotechnology and its products which include genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

This is why at the international level, the United Nations convention on biological diversity, thought it wise to ensure that all countries have this regulatory agency in place because biotechnology is a technology that is spreading like wild fire and have been identified as a sure way to food security and economic development and the need to ensure that this thriving sector is not hijacked by the wrong people for the wrong reasons.

In 2003, the Cartagena protocol on biosafety to the convention on biological diversity came into force and what is known today as the Cartagena protocol came to be.

This protocol was to protect biological diversity from the potential risks posed by GMOs and modern biotechnology.

The biosafety protocol makes it clear that products from new technologies must be based on the precautionary principle and allow developing nations to balance public health and economic benefits.

It will for example let countries ban imports of GMOs if they feel there is not enough scientific evidence that the product is safe and requires exporters to label shipments containing genetically altered commodities such as corn or cotton.

Nigeria as a signatory to this protocol decided to domesticate the protocol.

Chief among this was to establish a regulatory agency.

Hence the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) came into existence after series of consultations and passage of the law on Biosafety in Nigeria.

With the establishment of this agency, the face of the biotechnology sector took a new turn for the better as the agency with its home-grown Director General Dr.

Rufus Ebegba went tough on importers and dealers of seed, grain and foods that contain GMOs.

With his pragmatic approach, he made dealers to formalize their dealings.

The products were tested and analyzed and after hectic considerations via independent committees, that is, the National Biosafety Committee and the National biosafety Technical sub-committee set up on different occasions and run concurrently.

These permits are granted after it is sure that the products are safe for humans and it poses no harm to the environment.

The committees comprise of farmers, civil society groups and scientists drawn from various higher institutions of learning across the country.

These committees sit independently and after rigorous scientific process which usually take days of going through applications vigilantly, give recommendations to the Agency which is in turn analyses the report before taking decision.

All these are after Newspaper publications on these applications.

The agency does this as a way of engaging the public and to ensure that the public is carried along in its decisions making process.

There are guidelines that guide the workings of the Agency and these guidelines help to ensure that the agency is always in the right direction and focused on its mandate which is to ensure that modern biotechnology application and the use of its products which are genetically modified organisms are safe to human health and the environment.

World over there is no Biosafety agency created with the aim to stop the practice of modern Biotechnology or GMOs but rather these Agencies are created to help it thrive in a positive way by harnessing their potentials for farmers and the Agricultural sector for economic growth and Nigeria should not be an exemption.

The federal government has put in place all it takes to ensure that GMOs are safe and to prevent any adverse effect they might have on the people and the environment.

The law establishing the National Biosafety Management Agency is a sure way to ensure that Nigeria does not become a dumping ground for unwanted and unhealthy GMOs, the law is a sure way to ensure that the dividends from the biotechnology sector is properly harnessed for the benefit of Nigerian farmers and indeed of Nigerians for economic growth, food security and food safety.

From Nkem Emmanuel, Abuja

