Houngbo emerges ILO Director General

Gilbert Houngbo, a Togolese and the African Union’s candidate for the office of the Director General of the ILO has emerged victorious.

In a tension soaked contest at the 334thsession of the ILO Governing Board, the Togolese scored 30 votes to beat his closest rival and former French Labour and Social Development Minister, Ms Muriel Penicaud who scored 23 votes, while the former Korean Foreign Minister Kyang-wha Kang came a distant 3rd with 2 votes.

Nigeria’s Labour and Employment Minister, Senator Chris Ngige, who led African Regional Government to the election, described the victory as “unprecedented and sweet for Africa.”

In his congratulatory speech on behalf of Nigeria, Ngige said the victory of the African was a sort of home coming for Houngbo, having served successfully as the Deputy Director General of the Organization.

“I’m confident he will use his wealth of experience to uplift the organisation and do Africa and ECOWAS proud. I recall that while he visited Nigeria on February 26, 2022 to canvass for votes, I assured that Africa was in the race to win and we have won,” he said in a statement by the Acting Head of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Labour and Employment Patience Eke.

Ngige had led the African lobby for Houngbo when no clear winner emerged in 1st round of voting.

With this development, Houngbo became the third African to occupy the Director Generalship/ Chief Executive of a United Nations’ body after World Health Organisation’s Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia and Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo Iweala of the World Trade Organization.