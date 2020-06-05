House C’ttee on power visits TCN, harps on local content

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Power, Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu, has called on the management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to consider local content in its projects execution in line with the President’s Executive Order on local content.

Aliyu made the call on Friday when he led his committee members on an oversight function to TCN corporate headquarters in Abuja.

The House Committee chairman, who lauded the operational performance of TCN, vowed that the committee would not allow foreigners to execute projects in the power sector at the detriment of Nigerians engineers.

“We are not going to allow you to be giving contracts to foreign nationals while we have Nigerian engineers. Nobody will give us loan and dictate whom to give the contract. The President wants to bring down the rate of unemployment,” Aliyu said.

Aliyu, who also stated that the oversight function was part of the routine of the National Assembly as enshrined in the constitution said, “We are not here to intimidate, we are only here to ensure things are done properly. We have to commend TCN. So far you have done relatively well but there is room for improvement.”

The committee sought information on the projects TCN had executed, its Internally Generated Revenue and budget appropriations for the year 2019, and their utilisations for perusal by members of the committee.

While congratulating the acting Managing Director and CEO of TCN, Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz on his appointment, Aliyu pledged the committee’s support to the management of TCN so it can achieve its mandate.

” Let me start by congratulating you on your appointment as the MD of TCN. I wish you Allah’s guidance and God’s wisdom.

“We call on the management to kindly allow us to work together with mutual respect. Our doors are open and we are only here for you to ensure that things are done according to the law and within the law. I will assure you of my maximum support and cooperation,” he said.

The TCN’s MD/CEO, Engineer Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, while welcoming the committee members, said: “Today is my first official meeting with you here in TCN corporate headquarters as the new acting MD/CEO with my management team since our appointment by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari,” Abdul Aziz said.

On achieving the mandate of TCN, the MD said: “I want to begin by stressing that the journey to strengthening of the transmission sector must start with a critical transformation of the existing system. Where the government, regulator and TCN management will all play core roles, with the government and regulator taking the lead to create the right investment whilst TCN focuses on implementing new technology, faster project execution and improving operational efficiencies.

“In order to drive growth in capacity utilisation, the immediate focus of the new TCN Management would be on replacing or repairing existing equipment, which are failing and prone to breakdowns. Regular, proactive maintenance processes will be institutionalized to reduce the occurrence and impact of breakdowns. We are also going to prioritize on expanding our capacity via new projects that will span across the entire nation.

“These are some of the considerations that will help in achieving the goal in improving the performance of the transmission sector. Similar approaches have been undertaken by other developing countries which Nigeria can borrow from,” he noted.