House of Reps schedules emergency plenary

The House of Representatives has invited members for an emergency plenary billed for Monday, May 9, 2023.

Though details of what may be on agenda during the session were not disclosed, the information cited critical national issues as reason for the expected session.

The House had had adjourned plenary to the 24th of May.

However, Clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, in communicating the latest development stated; “This is to inform all Hon Members, staff, media and the general public that the House hereby recalls all Hon. Members for an emergency plenary session against Monday, 9th May, 2022 at 2:00pm.

“It is particularly intended to discuss critical issues of national importance. The House regrets any inconvenience this short notice would have caused.”

