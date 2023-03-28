House Speakership: Plateau APC chairman assures Wase of support

The Plateau state chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Rufus Bature, has assured a political pressure group, Exemplary Leadership, of full support over their quest for the emergence of Rt. Hon. Idris Ahmad Wase, as the 10th Speaker House of Representatives.

Hon Bature gave the assurance on Monday, at his office while officially receiving a delegation of the group.

“We should see reasons to appeal to the supporters of other aspirants, on why Rt. Hon. Idris Ahmad Wase, should be allowed.

“Because he has the age, competence, capacity, experience and the leadership over there to lead,” he said.

Bature urged the Exemplary Leadership, to also see reasons to appeal to members from the state, “to see reasons why they should back the deputy speaker, so that he would have an easy sail.”

The APC Chairman said Hon. Wase, was widely known across Nigeria, and can give his best for the country and the state.

The coordinator of Exemplary Leadership, Hon. Hassan Isa Maimadara, had earlier told the APC Chairman, that the group was embarking on state-to-state tour of the party’s chairmen, and all major stakeholders to solicit supports for Rt. Hon. Idris Ahmad Wase.

He thanked Hon. Bature, for his counselling and support to their principal.

