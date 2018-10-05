House wife remanded for allegedly killing 8-month-old stepdaughter

A magistrates’ court in Minna has ordered the remand of a 20-year-old housewife, Zulai Kabiru, standing trial for allegedly killing her eight-monthsold stepdaughter.

The accused is standing trial on a count charge of culpable homicide, contrary to Section 221 of the penal code law.

The magistrate, Ramatu Adamu, did not take the plea of the accused on the ground that the court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

The magistrate directed the police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution (SDPP) for legal advice.

She ordered the accused to be remanded in prison and adjourned the matter till November 6, for further mention.

Earlier, the Police prosecutor, Emmanuel Ogiri told the court that the husband of the accuse, Kabiru Labbo of Danauta village in Mariga local government, reported the matter at Bangi Divisional Police station on September 9.

Ogiri alleged that Ms Zulai, while seeking revenge after a quarrel with her mate, fed the eight months old baby with a locally prepared rat poison, popularly known as Otapia-pia.

He told the court that the accused was arrested following her husband’s complaint at the police station.

