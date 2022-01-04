Housemaid abducts mistress’ 2-yr-old son in Lagos, nabbed in Ogun

A 14-year-old housemaid, Favour Iwuozor, has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for abducting and running away with her mistress’ two-year-old son.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi stated this in a press statement made available to Blueprint, Tuesday, in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Sagamu divisional headquarters by one Victoria Nwafor, who reported that she saw a 14-year- old girl on the 22nd of December 2021, with a very sick two-year-old boy in Yaba, Lagos.

Victoria stated further that the little girl was begging for alms under the pretence that the small boy is her younger brother and that their parents died in a ghastly accident in December 2020.

Out of compassion, the woman took both of them to her house in Sagamu in order to take care of the little boy deteriorating health condition.

But immediately the boy fully recovered, the suspect wanted to single-handedly take the boy to Imo state. This aroused the woman’s suspicion, hence her report.

Upon the report, the DPO Sagamu division, CSP Okiki Agunbiade detailed his detectives to go and bring the girl and the little boy.

On interrogation, the girl confessed that she was a maid to the mother of the little boy, and that she left with the boy since on the 19th of December 2021, with the intention of taking the boy to Amraku Umorsu in Isiala-Mberna local government area of Imo state.

She stated further that, she took the baby from the church during Sunday school period, and since the Sunday school teacher knows her with the baby’s mother, she has no problem releasing the baby to her. She explained further that she decided to beg for alms in order to raise transport fare to Imo state.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Lanre Bankole has ordered that the baby’s parents be contacted urgently, while the case should be forwarded to Lagos state command whose jurisdiction the crime was actually committed.

