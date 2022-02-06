Housewife, 30, arrested for stabbing husband’s nephew to death in Ogun

A 30-year-old housewife, Cynthia Olukiowu, who resides at No 2, Apogidonoyo street, Jafa Agbado, has been arrested by men of the Ogun state police command for stabbing one Habeeb Aremu, 18-year-old nephew of her husband to death over a minor disagreement.

The police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated this in a press statement made available to Blueprint, Sunday in Abeokuta.

The suspect, according to the statement was arrested following a distress call received by policemen attached to Agbado divisional headquarters that a boy has been stabbed on the neck by his uncle’s wife.

Upon the distress call, the DPO Agbado division CSP Kehinde Kuranga quickly led his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested, and the victim who was in the pool of his own blood was rushed to hospital.

He was unfortunately confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and his corpse was deposited at Ifo general hospital mortuary for autopsy.

It was gathered that the victim was stabbed following a misunderstanding about a mirror glass allegedly broken by the deceased.

It was the allegation that led to disagreement between the deceased and his uncle’s wife, subsequent upon which the suspect took a kitchen knife and used it to stab the deceased on his neck.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.