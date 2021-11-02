Housewife connives with 3 others to kidnap husband in Ogun

A housewife, Memunat Salaudeen has been arrested by operatives of Ogun state police command for planning with three others to kidnap her husband.



The suspects, according to a press statement made available to Blueprint Tuesday, by the police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi were arrested along Papa-Itori road while men of Federal Highway patrol team, led by Inspector Sunday Imohiosen, were on stop and search duty.



Oyeyemi stated that the team accosted the three young men, Olayinka Lawal, Asungba Nura and Usman Oluwatoyin whose look was highly suspicious on a motorcycle and stopped them for search. While searching them, a cutlass and a new strong rope was recovered from them.



“The team quickly separated them and questioned them individually about their mission in that area with rope and cutlass. The three of them gave different answers to the question, this further aroused the suspicion of the policemen, who then decided to interrogate them more.



“In the course of interrogation, the three of them confessed that it was one woman who was later identified as Memunat Salaudeen that gave them the sum of #8000 to buy a cutlass and a rope strong enough to tie a human being.



“They confessed further that, the woman who is a nurse in their area at Balogun tuntun Gas line Ifo, asked them to go and hid somewhere along that road, and that she will lure her husband to the place where they will kidnap him and tie him with the rope and then ask for ransome.



“They further informed the police that, the woman told them that, that is the only way she can get money from her husband who she accused of being very stingy despite the fact that he has money.



“It was the place they were going according to their plan before they were intercepted by the police.



“The woman was subsequently brought to the scene, and on seen the arrested suspects, she admitted being the brain behind the whole thing. She told the policemen that her husband has not been given her money and that she decided to plan his kidnap in order to get money from him at all cost”, the statement reads



Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti kidnapping unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.