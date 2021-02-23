Housing deficit: REDAN to build 100 housing units in 774 LGAs,to create 2.5m jobs

The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has revealed plans to build 100 housing units in all the 774 local areas across the nation under its Rural-Urban Housing Initiative (RUHI-774).

REDAN president Alhaji Aliyu Oroji Wamakko stated this at Real Estate & Construction Expo 2021 with the theme ‘’Real Estate Development, Infrastructure and Mortgage’’ held at the Abuja Trade and Convention Centre on Tuesday.

According to the REDAN president, the housing scheme is to enable all Nigerians to own a home at his/her local government of origin or anywhere of their choice in the country.

“The RUHI-774 Project is geared towards producing 100% Nigerian houses by encouraging the use of local materials thereby promoting local content development and the development of the building material production industrialization.”

He added that the RUHI – 774 housing scheme is meant to provide decent affordable homes to Nigerians with basic infrastructure as well as create a hub of decent and liveable communities in the local government areas of the federation.

The REDAN president assured that the housing scheme will create at least 2.5 million direct and indirect jobs as well as generate multi-purpose cooperative societies in the local governments for socio-economic empowerment.