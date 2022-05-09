Housing projects: The Bala Mohammed initiative

The election of Bala Mohammed as governor is a blessing to the good people of Bauchi state. It’s also a panacea and succour to the civil servants of the state who had given up their dreams of having accommodation and welfare packages due to the lackadaisical attitude of the past leaders in addressing these needs. Though little was achieved by Governor Mallam Isa Yuguda administration, it’s only now that active civil servants who devote their time and energy to serve the state meritoriously, expecting collateral are enjoying the dividend of democracy.

It is well known fact that, Governor Bala Mohammed inherited an insolvent treasury laced with global economic meltdown, plus the dreaded global pandemic that stopped all avenues of sourcing fund, talk less of implementing lofty programmes for the teeming masses who expect near-miracle in the scheme of things. The saying that “a good Friday will be the sun from Wednesday”, seems to be real, the reality is widely seen across the state (capital projects) as a means of cushioning the housing deficit for both the optimists and the pessimists. Bala Mohammed served as civil servant up to the rank of deputy director at the federal level before joining active politics in 2007.

He Understands the basic plight of civil servants coupled with passion for providing state of the art facilities with serene environment for creativity and productivity. Governor Bala Mohammed initiated a mass housing project statewide with the aim of making life joyful to every deserving civil servant in Bauchi state particularly retiring staff.

To cater for the needs of the state population of over seven million people plus the daily influx of people from neighboring states, the Bala Mohammed administration came up with a robust plan to build more houses to address the housing deficit in the state with fidelity to each senatorial zone of the state tagged “Mass Housing Project”. The massive housing project was initiated by the administration in collaboration with the Family Homes Fund, a subsidiary of the Federal Ministry of Finance. It involves the construction of 2,500 housing units of three and two bedrooms in the state, to be distributed accordingly: Bauchi 1,500 units; Azare 350 units; Ningi 200 units; Dass 100 units and Jama’are 100 units.

The project enjoys four years repayment moratorium with tenor of 12 to 15 years. The breakdown of the projects are; construction of 30 units of 2-bedroom bungalow and 20 units of 3-bedroom bungalow at Misau, awarded to Bashdee Transport Limited at the cost of N244, 999,999.50, construction of 21 units of 2-bedroom bungalow and 14 unit of 3-bedroom bungalow at Dass-(LOT X) awarded to Stable Ethics Limited at the cost N171, 499,999.65

There are also construction of 40 units of 2 bedroom bungalow and 28 units of 3-bedroom bungalow at Jama’are (LOTIX) awarded to Andodo Multi Concepts Limited at the cost N333,999,32 and construction of 600 units of 2-bedroom bungalow and 400 units of 3-bedroom bungalow at Dungal, Bauchi awarded to Boreals Nigeria Limited at the cost of N4, 899, 990.00, construction of 21 units of 2-bedroom bungalow and14 units of 3-bedroom bungalow at Dass- (LOT XI) awarded to Velocity Projects and Properties Limited at the cost N171,499,999.65, construction of 30 units of 2-bedroom bungalow and 20 units of 3-bedroom bungalow at Azare (LOT V) awarded to ATD Resources Limited at the cost of N244,999,999.50, construction of 150 units of 2-bedroom bungalow and 100 units of 3-bedroom bungalow at Azare awarded to Pedrabuilds Nigeria Limited at the cost N1,224, 999, 997.50, construction of 300 units of 2-bedroom bungalow and 200 units of 3-bedroom bungalow at Bauchi LOT II awarded to Blue Sea Services Limited at the cost of N2,449,998.00.

Others are: construction of 120 units of 2-bedroom bungalow and 80 units of 3-bedroom bungalow at Misau awarded to Circle Tek Limited at the cost of N979,999,998.00, construction of 101 units of 2-bedroom bungalow and 67 unit of 3-bedroom bungalow at Ningi-(LOT VIII) and construction of 60 units 2-bedroom bungalow and 40 40 units of 3-bedroom bungalow at Jama’are- (LOTIX).

The whole projects have kicked off long ago. Construction sites were handed over to the contractors across the six emirate council of the state. interestingly, the Commissioner for Housing and Environment, Honourable Hamisu Muazu Shira, said indigenous companies are among the top beneficiaries of the projects such as ALIND Nigeria, etc.

Without doubt, when the housing project is completed, the economies of individuals and corporate organisations will pick up and the dream city will have infrastructure, worship centres, shopping malls, schools and filling stations, a dedicated hospital and police outpost. With this mass housing project, Bauchi state will have a facelift and serenity. Umar Usman Duguri,Bauchi, Bauchi state07033873327

