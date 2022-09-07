Housing scheme: Matawalle secures 40% rebate for civil servants 

Zamfara state government under the leadership of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle Maradun has secured 40% discount for civil servants occupying Daza Housing Estate in the state capital, Gusau.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Dosara and made available to newsmen, Wednesday.

The statement said the decision was part of the state government’s efforts to provide affordable accommodation to the state civil servants with their families to reduce their hardship.

“A release from the office of the head of civil service said this was part of the governor’s achievements during the last official trip to Abuja.

“The 168 housing units initially sold at 6.8 million naira is now N4 million for the occupants,” the statement said.



