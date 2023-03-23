How 2023 AGM will address challenges of building construction industry – Chairman NIOB FCT

In order to provide the needed professional guidance that will ensure production of safe buildings in the country, the FCT Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) says the 2023 Conference/Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Institute will feature discussions on topical issues bedeviling the building construction industry, adding that major concern will dwell on how to correctly use concrete in building structures.

Chairman of the Institute, Bldr. Omale Peter Ameh who dropped the hint at a pre-AGM press conference on Thursday in Abuja, called on built environment professionals, building enthusiasts and lovers of safe homes to rise up to the challenge of contributing their ideological quota to the development of effective policies that will address legacy challenges of the industry, especially building collapse.

Discussing the theme of the AGM that is scheduled for Wednesday March 29th and Thursday 30th March, 2023, Bldr Ameh explained that the theme, “Use of Concrete in Building Structures” was strategic in order to address industry challenges emanating from wrong mix of concrete and other consequential oversights that have led to loss of lives and properties in the various incidences of building collapse across the country.

