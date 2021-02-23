How 7,000 Kaduna women benefitted from N200m MSME loans – El-Rufai

Over 7,000 women in Kaduna state have benefited from the N200 million micro small and medium enterprise (MSME) loan scheme and have since begun repaying their loans, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has said.



Speaking during launch of the Kaduna State Social Protection Policy at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Tuesday, Governor el-Rufai said government officials have visited over 3,000 of the beneficiaries to assess their trades and they are happy with the results.

“Government launched the Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund (KADSWEF) in 2018. The fund began by disbursing N200m to women across the state as MSME loans. Over 7,000 women benefited from the scheme and have since begun repaying their loans. Our officials have visited over 3,000 of these beneficiaries to assess their trades and we are happy with the results.”

According to the Governor, “Kaduna state government will establish a Social Protection Agency to ensure that all social protection programmes are delivered in an integrated, inclusive and sustainable manner that optimizes resource utilization and achieves high impact.



“The agency will utilise an Integrated Social Protection Management Information System, which will serve as a data repository to ensure that the poorest of the poor are prioritized in programme planning and benefits. This will also ensure the effective monitoring and evaluation of programme impacts on targeted poor and vulnerable residents of the state.



“Social Protection Policy will be supported by a Social Protection Law. To ensure that the government delivers on its promise, a well-articulated Implementation Plan and Results Framework have also been developed. Government is aware of the enormous cost of providing social protection coverage for the poor and vulnerable but it will seek to guarantee minimum social protection floors for every poor and vulnerable person.



“For this purpose, the Kaduna state government welcomes partnership with all key stakeholders, donor agencies, private individuals, NGOs, and CSOs, in the social protection space.”



The Kaduna State Steering Committee on Social Investment Chair, Mrs Saude Amina Atoyebi, in her opening remarks, thanked the State Executive Council for approving the State Policy on Social Protection, as well as approving 1% of state revenues to the yearly funding of social protection.

Mrs Atoyebi reiterated that the governor el-Rufai-led administration is passionate about providing a level playing field for citizens in the state and has proven this by prioritizing access to education, health and skills for the poor and vulnerable.



She appreciated the leadership of Save the Children International, for their invaluable support towards establishing the social protection system in the state.

