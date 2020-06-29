How 8 died, 41 health workers contracted Coronavirus in Plateau – Commissioners

The Plateau Commissioner for Health, Dr Nimkong Lar, on Sunday, said 41 health workers had been infected with COVID-19 in the state, with eight deaths recorded.

The commissioner made the disclosure at a press briefing in Jos on the update on the government’s efforts at combating COVID-19 in the state.

According to him, the state has 330 confirmed cases of the disease out of the 4,076 tests carried out so far.

“We have received 3,471 results, with 605 pending. We have 99 in our isolation centres and 37 on home care,” Lar said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the state COVID-19 Task Force, Governor Simon Lalong, expressed worries over the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Lalong, who was represented by the Secretary of the task force, who is also the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, said the government was redoubling its enforcement efforts across the state.

He said that the enforcement would be concentrated more on the six local government areas with the highest prevalence of the disease.

“Commencing from June 29, the enforcement teams will wage a robust action on defaulters, whether citizens or organisations, particularly in the six local governments, including Jos North, Jos South, Barkin Ladi, Mangu, Kanam, and Kanke.

“This enforcement will go simultaneously with a public education campaign by health educators to further enlighten the citizens on the dangers of the disease and what to do to be protected,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Jos North Local Government has 177 cases; Jos South, 81; Barkin Ladi, 12 and Mangu, 10.

(NAN)