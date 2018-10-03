How air force jets crashed

JOHN NWOKOCHA who had an encounter with an eyewitness to the Nigerian Air Force jets that crashed at Katampe district of Abuja, on September 28, reports how the accident occurred

Katampe a beehive of activities The Katampe district of Abuja, Nigeria’s Capital Territory (FCT) is hosting hundreds of visitors who are curious about last Friday’s Nigerian Air Force jets crash. Since the crash which claimed one pilot in its wake, the relatively unknown Katampe area of the FCT is witnessing a beehive of activities Blueprint observed on the fourth day after the accident. The sprawling Katampe, is largely a suburb of Abuja and populated by villagers and farmers, Blueprint also observed. Speaking to our reporter, Mr Yohanna Sunday, a mason, while confirming that visitors throng their area following the incident, said that the disaster was unfortunate and has left the residents in shock. Residents as eyewitnesses When on September 28, news filtered in that two Nigerian jets have crashed in Katampe area of Abuja, more residents have said they saw hundreds of people trooping to the area to catch a glimpse of the scene of accident as well as ask questions about how it happened. Many of the visitors, according to them are journalists. Visibly present in the area is crowd of residents discussing the accident while different emergency agencies formed a blocade around the area of the crash which eyewitness said occurred at about 12 noon, that fateful day. Consequently, activities along the Kubwa Express Way, close to the NNPC power plant in Abuja, were temporarily grounded. Sunday said both aircraft were hovering above “Jikoko Mountain” in Jikoko Village of Katampe before one of them accidentally collided with the other. According to him, he saw four people descend to the ground in parachutes before both aircrafts crashed into a nearby bush in the mountain. He said: “We were here when the two jet fighters collided. We saw four men trying to come down through a parachute but unfortunately the parachute of one them tore. When we got to the crash site, he was already dead but the three others survived”. Also narrating how the crash happened, another eyewitness, Mr Emmanuel Oweke, according to agency report gave more insight on the incident. Oweke said while one of the crafts caught fire as it landed, the other fell “deeply inside the ground.” The report reads: “Also confirming the single fatality during the crash, Mr Oweke said they (rescuers) “tried to free the pilot from the parachute belts but we could not. He was already dead. We waited for about 30 minutes before security operatives arrived the scene.” Some eyewitnesses narrated how they saw three Mi-35 Military helicopters hovering over the area about two days before the mishap. Some witnesses in the Lugbe area of Abuja, along the International Airport Road, also corroborate this saying that for two days they saw military jets on convoy flying low as if they were on a mission. They said that the movement of the jets at a certain time of the day raised their curiosity and generated discussions in the area. Unknown them, the jets were rehearsing for an air display for Nigeria’s 58th Independence Day Celebrations in Abuja. The eyewitnesses said the jets accidentally collided and crashed. Unconfirmed source said on Elizabeth, a young lady who was at her farm when the accident happened narrowly escaped hurt. The source said that the lady was at an undisclosed hospital where she is being treated for trauma. Official confirmation The Air Force had while confirming the crash through its spokesperson, Ibikunle Daramola, said one of the pilots later died. In the brief statement Daramola said, “It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce that one of the pilots who successfully ejected from one of the F-7Ni aircraft that crashed earlier today has passed on. May his soul RIP. Additional details on the incident will be communicated later. Thank you”. An official said one of the jet’s wing clipped the other, forcing both to go down. “Only one of the pilots was able to eject, the other one couldn’t (he is one of the best pilots in the Airforce) and he died on the spot,” the source reportedly said. He said further that the pilot that ejected did not land well and has sustained a serious head injury. He said the survivor requires urgent surgery. The eyewitnesses said the pilot died while trying to descend from the jet through a parachute. Describing the crash as “the tragic nature of our job” the Chief of Air Staff, Sadiq Abubakar, who later confirmed the crash while speaking with State House correspondents, also said it was “unfortunate that we lost one of them, but we are also consoled by the fact that we have two of the pilots here who are in stable condition.” The chief of staff to the president, Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, also visited the two pilots who survived the crash. Buhari visits survivors in hospital On Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari paid a getwell-quick visit to the two officers involved in a crash at the Defence Intelligence Agency Hospital in Abuja. Buhari had returned to the country in the wee hours of the day from New York, United States of America, where he attended the 73rd United Nations General Assembly. “By about 5.30 p.m, the president turned up at the hospital, to pay a morale boosting visit to the injured officers,” Buhari’s senior special adviser on media, Femi Adesina, said in a statement. Femi also said the president “rejoiced with Squadron Leader Batuba, and Flight Lieutenant Andy, giving glory to God for sparing their lives. “He also commiserated with them on the loss of their colleague, Squadron Leader M.Baba Ari. He prayed that God would give the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss. “Chief of Medical Services at the hospital, Air Vice Marshal Saleh Shinkafi, assured President Buhari that the medical condition of the officers was improving steadily, and that they were being kept for further rest and counseling, as part of the rehabilitation process,” Adesina said. He said the Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, an Air Marshall, who was also on hand to receive the president, explained that the three pilots ejected successfully from

